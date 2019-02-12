Camp LIVIN, in partnership with Brighter Days Grief Center – giving families some additional hope: May 29th-31st, 2020.

Camp LIVIN was established in 2019 to help families and individuals that have been impacted by a loss to suicide. We’re proud to be partnering with Brighter Days Grief Center in 2020 to expand our outreach to help more families!