We can’t change the past, but together we can affect the future. We want #LIVIN to be universally recognized as an inspiring symbol of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
CAMP LIVIN
(partnered with Brighter Days Grief Center)
Camp LIVIN, in partnership with Brighter Days Grief Center – giving families some additional hope: May 29th-31st, 2020.
Click here to apply for Camp LIVIN 2020 or click below to inquire for more general info!
Camp LIVIN was established in 2019 to help families and individuals that have been impacted by a loss to suicide. We’re proud to be partnering with Brighter Days Grief Center in 2020 to expand our outreach to help more families!
We are here to help
The LIVIN Foundation’s semi-annual grant program was created to provide help, hope and hugs to families and individuals that are in need. This could be due to a loss by suicide, or current mental health treatment or suicide prevention measures that are needed. The following will outline the process and deadlines for submissions, to be reviewed by the LIVIN Foundation Board of Directors.
The upcoming deadlines for our semi-annual submissions are: April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2020. All submissions are reviewed by the Board of Directors within 10 days after the submission deadline. All grant money must be issued within 30 days from the time it was awarded.